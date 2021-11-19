ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.48. ICL Group shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 3,745 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

