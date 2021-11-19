IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 904,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,531,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after buying an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in IDACORP by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 799,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 213,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

