IDEX Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. IDEX has a market cap of $243.95 million and $367.88 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

