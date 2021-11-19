IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 7,629 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,649,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,682,000.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.30 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.