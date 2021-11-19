IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $112.81. 16,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,188. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $98.15 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

