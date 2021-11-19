IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.04. 82,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,895. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.