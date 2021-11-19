IFG Advisory LLC Has $34.81 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 3.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $34,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,748. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

