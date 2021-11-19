IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. 212,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,307. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $279.00 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

