IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.39. 12,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

