IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 613.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.