IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,996 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares during the period.

VLUE opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

