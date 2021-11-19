IFP Advisors Inc Has $804,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,335,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $42.72 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $44.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

