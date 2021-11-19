IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.