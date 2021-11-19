IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.