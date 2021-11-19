IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,107 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,695,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

