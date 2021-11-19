IFP Advisors Inc Sells 402,126 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 402,126 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

