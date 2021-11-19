IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the October 14th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,607. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. IG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,246,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 972.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 374,933 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 740.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 298,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 262,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 72.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

