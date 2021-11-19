IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHI has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.

