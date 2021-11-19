Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $240.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $243.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

