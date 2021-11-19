IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -1.85.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Alliance Securities downgraded IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

