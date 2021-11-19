iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 102.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $105,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.