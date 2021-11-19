Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.32) Per Share

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Immunome in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.17). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMNM. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

IMNM opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Immunome has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14).

In other news, Director Michael Rapp purchased 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,965,325.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunome by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immunome by 9,375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

