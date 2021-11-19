Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 price target on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.26.

Shares of IMO opened at C$43.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.65. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.52 billion and a PE ratio of 61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

