Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Lifted to Buy at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.64.

IMO traded down C$1.12 on Friday, reaching C$42.75. The company had a trading volume of 309,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,530. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$22.23 and a one year high of C$45.49.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

