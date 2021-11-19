Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down to $85.09

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.09, but opened at $81.00. Impinj shares last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 2,411 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,056,716 shares of company stock valued at $82,464,366. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

