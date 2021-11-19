Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INCH. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

INCH stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Thursday. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 829.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 827.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 45.70.

In related news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.