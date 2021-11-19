Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

IFJPY stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. Informa has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

