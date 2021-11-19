ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.51.

ING opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

