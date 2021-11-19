Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $49,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ingredion by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ingredion by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 139.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 34.1% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ingredion by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Ingredion stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

