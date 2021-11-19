Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Up 9.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.32. 154,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 825,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 301.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

