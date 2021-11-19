Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Up 9.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.32. 154,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 825,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
