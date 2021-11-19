Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading 9.8% Higher

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $58.19. 3,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 139,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $916.87 million, a PE ratio of -132.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12.
Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
