Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.75. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,302,504 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.09.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 269.86%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter.
Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.
