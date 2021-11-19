Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.75. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,302,504 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 269.86%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INPX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 96,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inpixon during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Inpixon by 1,055.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 512,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inpixon by 83.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.