Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 4,724 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38).

BLND stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 503.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 511.91. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 507.57 ($6.63).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

