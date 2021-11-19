Insider Buying: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Buys 320 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter purchased 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $14,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,724. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.