Insider Buying: General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paula Rosput Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Electric alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 51 shares of General Electric stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $3,022.77.

GE stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of -193.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in General Electric by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.