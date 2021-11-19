Insider Buying: Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Buys 3,400 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Open Lending stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 60.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 73,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $12,665,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.