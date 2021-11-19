Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $449,265.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,375.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,438.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,310.67.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.