Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells 71,545 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CF traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. 2,866,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,608. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

