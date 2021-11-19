Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $1,502,767.87 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,646.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 388.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 73,817 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chewy by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $6,796,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.