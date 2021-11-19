Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CFLT stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.41.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.