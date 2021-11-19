Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CFLT stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.41.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.