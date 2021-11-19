Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. 1,902,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

