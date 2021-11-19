Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $251.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.
MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,595,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Read More: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.