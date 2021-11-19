Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $251.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,595,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

