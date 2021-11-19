Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $19,490.00.

Porch Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

