Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.04, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 396.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 18.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

