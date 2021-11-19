Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.04, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 396.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 18.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
