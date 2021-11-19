Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells 126,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tricida stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $395.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

