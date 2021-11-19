Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells 126,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tricida stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $395.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.