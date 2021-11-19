Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,375,258.56 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TYL opened at $540.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.62 and a beta of 0.66.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
