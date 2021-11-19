Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,375,258.56 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TYL opened at $540.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $95,231,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

