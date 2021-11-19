Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Sells $225,160.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -242.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

