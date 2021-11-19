Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $318,300.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $318,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

Shares of NSIT opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.