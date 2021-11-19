Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post sales of $51.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.77 million and the lowest is $49.14 million. Insmed posted sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $179.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.15 million to $186.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $277.06 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after acquiring an additional 194,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter.

INSM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,615. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

