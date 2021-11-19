InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Purchases $100,089.80 in Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 25,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary S. Roubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Gary S. Roubin acquired 22,249 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $93,223.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,545. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75. InspireMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InspireMD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

